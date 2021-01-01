The DisplayPort to VGA Video Adapter Converter from StarTech.com lets you connect a VGA computer monitor to a DisplayPort video card/output. This converter easily makes your new DisplayPort PC compatible with your existing VGA displays. Additionally, the HD resolution support provides a crystal clear conversion. Besides this, the latching and screw locking connectors ensure that the cables remain secure, preventing accidental disconnections. With all these features and more, the DisplayPort to VGA Video Adapter Converter is the ideal adapter converter to upgrade your display.