DisplayPort to VGA Adapter (DP to VGA Adapter)

Best Quality Guranteed. Portable VGA to DP adapter connects a DisplayPort (DP, DP++, DisplayPort++) equipped laptop or desktop to a monitor or projector with VGA input; A VGA (sold separately) is required for this DP to VGA adapter Display Port to VGA adapter transmits high-definition video from your computer to a monitor for video streaming or gaming; VGA to DisplayPort adapter connects and configures your monitor for an Extended Desktop or Mirrored Displays Display to VGA adapter supports video resolutions up to 1080P (Full HD) DisplayPort to VGA adapter with Gold-plated connectors resists corrosion, provides durability and improves the signal transmission VGA to DisplayPort adapter connector with latches provides a secure connection with a release button that must be depressed before unplugging