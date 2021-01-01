DisplayPort to HDMI Cable 4K30HZ UHD Nylon Braided GoldPlated DP to HDMI UniDirectional Cord Display Port to HDMI Male Connector 3 Feet

3 This is a Unidirectional DisplayPort to HDMI cable, DONT support HDMI to DP. It is not Bi-directional. And Please notice that may cause compatibility issues when you use our products with other brand adapters or hub connects computer - 4DP x HDMI cable supports 4Kx2K @30Hz for DisplayPort Enabled Desktops and Laptops to Connect to HDMI Displays, enjoy home theater with 4K high resolution; Nylon Braided M/M Display port to HDMI adapter cable with Slim Aluminum Shell transmits high-definition video and audio from your computer to an HDTV for video streaming or gaming. Gold-plated dp to hdmi monitor cable Video 4K UHD 2160p, HD 1080p, connectors, tinned copper wire, durable Nylon Braided, aluminum slim case, all of them ensure a strength connectivity between devices; With 4K DP to HDMI Cable under mirror mode, you could view your laptop or desktop's screen or video on display or TV, play games or movies on TV easily; U