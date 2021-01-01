From best beauty finds

DisplayPort to HDMI Cable 4K30HZ UHD Nylon Braided GoldPlated DP to HDMI UniDirectional Cord Display Port to HDMI Male Connector 10 Feet

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

10 This is a Unidirectional DisplayPort to HDMI cable, DONT support HDMI to DP. It is not Bi-directional. And Please notice that may cause compatibility issues when you use our products with other brand adapters or hub connects computer - 4DP x HDMI cable supports 4Kx2K @30Hz for DisplayPort Enabled Desktops and Laptops to Connect to HDMI Displays, enjoy home theater with 4K high resolution; Nylon Braided M/M Display port to HDMI adapter cable with Slim Aluminum Shell transmits high-definition video and audio from your computer to an HDTV for video streaming or gaming. Gold-plated dp to hdmi monitor cable Video 4K UHD 2160p, HD 1080p, connectors, tinned copper wire, durable Nylon Braided, aluminum slim case, all of them ensure a strength connectivity between devices; With 4K DP to HDMI Cable under mirror mode, you could view your laptop or desktop's screen or video on display or TV, play games or movies on TV easily;

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com