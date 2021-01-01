DisplayPort to DVI Cable, 6 Feet DP Male to DVI Male Cable, Gold Plated Adapter Support 1080P Full HD, 1.83M / Black

Best Quality Guranteed. DisplayPort Latch Design: DisplayPort Latch provides a solid and secure connection. Please press the release button before plugging and unplugging. 1080P@60Hz High Video Resolution: Supports video resolutions up to 1920x1200 / 1080P (Full HD) Support Mirror or Extended ModeUnder mirror mode, you can enjoy the movies or play games on a large HDTV which displays the same content as your computer desktop; Under Extended mode, it display different contents on your desktop and monitor, you can play while you work. NOT Bi-directional: Connect Standard DP (DisplayPort) Laptop/PC to DVI port display Devices. It can only transfer signal from DisplayPort source devices to DVI monitors/ displays/ projectors. Premium ConstructionGold-plated connectors, tinned copper conductors, and foil & braid shielding combine together to provide both superior cable performance and reliable connectivity.