DisplayPort to DisplayPort Cable 10ft 4K DisplayPort 12 Cable 4K60Hz 2K165Hz 2K144Hz Nylon Braided High Speed DP Cable Compatible with PC Laptop.

Best Quality Guranteed. Flicker-free ExperienceThe 10ft/3M DisplayPort Cable (NOT HDMI) is good for video streaming or gaming. 2K@165Hz refresh rate reduces flicker to give you a really comfortable gaming experience and it also supports DP, DP++, and DisplayPort++. PLEASE NOTE THAT this cable is not an HDMI cord High Resolution & Refresh-RateThe DP to DP 1.2 cable Supports refresh-rate up to 165Hz under 2K (2560*1440) resolution and UHD 4K (3840x2160@60Hz) Streaming allows you to configure your 4K monitor for an Extended Desktop or Mirrored Displays Ultra DurabilityQuality nylon braided jacket with 15,000+ bend lifespan provides you with a heavy duty DisplayPort to DisplayPort cable. 24K gold-plated connectors wont tarnish or decrease conductivity over time. 28 AWG tinned copper wire ensures uninterrupted transmission. Premium aluminum shell effectively maximizes heat dissipation Broad CompatibilityConnect a Di