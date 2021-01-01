Belkin - DisplayPort cable - USB-C (M) to DisplayPort (M) - 6 ft - 4K support - black

Upgrading an entire system isn't always possible, that's where USB-C to DisplayPort (DP) cable comes in. With a single cable, you can share media from a USB-C laptop to any DisplayPort-enabled monitor or projector. Reaching 6-feet and delivering 4K resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 60Hz, you get a crisp, vivid image free of motion blur and noise - making it an ideal solution for any job, from editing to sharing. High-quality construction offers long-lasting durability. Offering support for 4K resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz, this USB-C to DisplayPort cable delivers a clean, crisp picture to render your videos, photos, and games with stunning clarity. Unlike cables that only support a 30Hz refresh rate, this 60Hz cable offers a smooth-moving, seamless image that is free of motion blur.