DisplayPort Cable 4K DP Cable Nylon Braided 4K60Hz2K144Hz Display Port Cable Ultra High Speed DisplayPort to DisplayPort Cable 66ft for Laptop PC.

Best Quality Guranteed. Multi-functional Support - The 6.6 feet DisplayPort to DisplayPort cable supports video resolutions up to 4Kx2K and transmits HD audio and video from computer to display, Ideal for video streaming, gaming, or extending a workstation. works with DP, DP++, and DisplayPort++; 4k Displayport Cable Unparalleled Transmission Stability-molding in one technology effectively prevents cracking. Multiple shielding, 24K gold-plated connectors, 28 AWG tinned copper, plug & play, Reliable interference-free data transmission, provide both superior cable performance and reliable connectivity. High Quality Sound and Pictures -This DP to DP Cable supports 3D @60HZ; 2560x1600 @144Hz; 2560x1440 @144Hz, 1080P Full HD as well as uncompressed digital audio channels at 7.1, 5.1 and 2 channel audio formats. DP Cable Mirror or Extended Mode - Under mirror mode, you can enjoy the movies or play games on HDTV which di