display port to vga, eeekit gold-plated displayport to vga converter adapter (male to female) for computer, desktop, laptop, pc

COMPACT DESIGN - The portable Moread DP to VGA adapter connects a desktop or laptop with DisplayPort (DP, DisplayPort++, DP++) port to a monitor, display, projector, or HDTV with VGA input; Tuck this lightweight gadget into your bag or pocket to make business presentation, or extend your workspace to increase productivity; A VGA cable is required (sold separately) INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE - The DisplayPort male to VGA female converter supports video resolutions up to 1920x1080@60Hz (1080p Full HD) / 1920x1200; Gold plated DP connector resists corrosion and abrasion and improves signal transmission performance; Molded strain relief increases cable durability SUPERIOR STABILITY - DisplayPort locking connector with latches prevents accidental disconnection, and provides a secure connection; Release button on the DisplayPort connector must be pressed before unplugging BROAD COMPATIBILITY - The DP to VGA dongle is compatible with DisplayPort equipped computer, pc, notebook, ultrabook, HP, Le