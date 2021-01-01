From paula deen ventures, llc.

Display Port to HDMI, Display Port to HDMI Adapter 1080 4K2K Gold Plated (Male to Female) DisplayPort DP HDMI Cable Adapter Display Port Converter.

$8.84
In stock
Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Convenient cable directly connects a DisplayPort (DP, DP++, DisplayPort++) equipped computer to an HDTV, monitor, or projector with HDMI input. Transmitshigh-definitionaudioandvideofromyourcomputertoanHDTVforvideostreamingorgaming Supports video resolutions up to 1920x1200 / 1080P (Full HD) and flawless audio pass-thru for uncompressed digital 7.1, 5.1 or 2 channels. Connect and configure your monitor for an Extended Desktop or Mirrored Displays. Provide 4k*2k video and flawless audio to enjoy movie on big display at home, Gold-plated connector provides great signal performance.

