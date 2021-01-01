Buy RoomMates Disney® Frozen 2 Peel & Stick Border at Michaels. com. Walls get a fresh, new look with this peel and stick border. Backed using peel and stick removable technology, install this border with ease on any smooth, flat surface of your choice. Walls get a fresh, new look with this peel and stick border. Backed using peel and stick removable technology, install this border with ease on any smooth, flat surface of your choice. To hang, remove the backing and smooth onto walls. Use a smoothing tool to smooth out any bubbles or wrinkles. To remove, simply peel away and watch your border effortlessly come off while keeping walls 100% safe and clean. Details: Multicolor 5" x 15ft. 20" repeat Peel and stick Repositionable and removable Safe for walls For indoor use | RoomMates Disney® Frozen 2 Peel & Stick Border | Michaels®