A darling brunette dressed as Disney’s Mulan stands bravely with her dragon companion, Mushu, inspiring her fans to stand up for what they believe in from within a three-dimensional shadow box that lights up with color-changing LED lights; Mulan's name is revealed on the side panels! A re-imagination of the story of Disney's brave and determined heroine, this Disney Showcase Mulan Resin/Vinyl LED Decorative Box can interlock with or stack upon other Precious moments Disney princess shadow boxes. Give this unique shadow box to any admirer of Mulan and all that her story represents as a birthday gift, holiday gift or 'just because’. Crafted of resin and vinyl, includes three button cell batteries.