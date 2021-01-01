From amscan
amscan Disney Moana Design Plastic Table Cover-1pc, Blue/Brown, 54" x 96"
Advertisement
1 plastic table cover Measures 54 in. x 96 in., 36 sq. ft Suitable for indoor and outdoor use This table cover features Moana, Maui, Pua, and Heihei on a tropical background Perfect American Greetings party supplies for a kid's birthday party or Moana-themed party CAUTION: For decorative use only. Please keep away from flame and direct heat sources. Please retain this information for future references, Manufacturer: Amscan