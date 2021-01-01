From gemmy industries

Disney Jack Skellington with Tombstone Inflatable

$143.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Greet your guests and neighbors with this amazing airblown inflatable character. Jack from "Nightmare Before Christmas" stands with a tombstone and smiles in this fun Halloween scene. The setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Display this spooky decoration as a standalone or combine it with other airblown inflatables to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy outdoor setup.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com