Lip Smacker Disney Emoji Lip Balm, Belle, Last Rose Petal , 0.26 ounce

DISNEY EMOJI LIP BALM: Express how you feel with your favorite Disney characters! This Flip Balm features a different Belle emoji expression on each side—one cute lip balm, two different expressions! MOISTURIZING, SOFT SHINE: Our classic, conditioning formulas smooth & moisturize your lips. Lip Smackers help make your lips glossier! Keep lips soft & shiny, & help prevent chapped & cracked lips. HYDRATE & PROTECT: Lip Smackers flavored lip balms come in a wide variety of flavors to delight your senses & keep lips smooth, moisturized, & protected. Makes a great party favor! LIP SMACKIN': We've been your trusted choice for flavored lip balms & lip glosses since we introduced the first flavored lip balm on the market. From cotton candy to Dr. Pepper, we've got your flavor! BEST FLAVOR FOREVER: Since 1973, we have put smiles on lips around the globe. We hope our authentic flavors, scents, & colorfully designed balms, glosses, nail polishes, & makeup sets make you happy! Skin type: Combination