ETi Disk Light Kit 5 in./6 in. 3000K Integrated LED Recessed Light Trim with Brushed Nickel Trim Cover (2-Pack)

ETi's 5 in./6 in. LED Recessed Trim Disk Ceiling Light is designed with an innovative TwistFit mounting system makes installation quick, simple and insures a tight, no-gap fit against ceilings. (See image of step-by-step process.) There are two installation methods, mount into recessed can or mount into a 3 in. to 4 in. octagonal J-box. (Torsion springs, bracket, adapter included). The total trim width is 7.5 in., but you only need to cut a 5 in./6 in. hole for installation. The additional width offers even more coverage for crystal clear illumination. The Brushed Nickel Trim Cover is designed to compliment your room in an instant simply by covering the existing white trim on the disk light. Take the trim cover, snap on top of existing white fixture and fold over the tabs for a secure fit. Done. To install the whole fixture into your desired space, refer to mounting options below and in the Instruction Manual. This fixture emits 1000 Lumens of brightness with premium LEDs using only 14-Watt of electricity and 3000K Soft White light output, and dimmable too. It is eco-friendly, long-lasting and maintenance free with no bulbs to replace. Ideal for kitchen, family room, living room, den/office, bedrooms, bathrooms, stairways, hallways, basement, laundry room or utility room.