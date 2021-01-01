DISINO XLR to 3.5mm (1/8 inch) Stereo Microphone Cable for Camcorders, DSLR Cameras, Computer Recording Device and More - 5ft

5 FT Unbalanced 3-PIN Female XLR to 3.5mm TRS Stereo Mic Cable, It's ideal for connecting an MONO XLR microphone to the 3.5mm mini input of a digital camcorder, DSLR camera, or computer sound card.(Note: If you plan to use a condenser microphone, please be sure that your camcorder provides phantom power or that your microphone has a built-in battery power supply) It's designed to feed the mono mic equally to both input channels on the camcorder, Please check that you're plugging it into the mic input jack on your device and not the speaker output jack. If you only have one, it's a combo and this plug probably won't work at all. you should have a USB microphone for that kind of usage. This won't work on an iPhone or Android phone which has TRRS 4 Pole port. You need a phone-3.5mm mic adapter(TRRS to TRS adapter), then this cable plugs into that one. High strength aluminum alloy die-cast housing, Nickel-plated connections, 4N Oxygen-free copper(OFC) core to deliver pristine sound.