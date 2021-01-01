Dishon Framed Art

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room – your little one’s room could use some love. Spruce up a wide-open space on their wall with this pair of cute art prints. Proudly made in the USA, each piece is printed on paper and set within a gray-finished wooden frame to measure 16" H x 13" W. Each design showcases the scene of an adorable elephant up against chevron stripes in yellow and gray hues. Typographic motifs that read “twinkle twinkle little star, do you know how loved you are?” and “I love you way beyond the moon & back” complete the heartfelt look.