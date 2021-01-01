From designs direct creative group
Designs Direct Creative Group Dish Towels Black - White & Amber Vintage Cat Coffin Dish Towel - Set of Two
Advertisement
White & Amber Vintage Cat Coffin Dish Towel - Set of Two. Dry dishes in a jiffy with these soft dish towels crafted from absorbent cotton-blend material. The spooky patterns lend charming eerie detail to your kitchen. Includes white cat coffin dish towel and white cat coffin bat dish towel (two pieces total)Full graphic text (towel one): My cooking is to die for.Full graphic text (towel two): Trick or treat, happy Halloween.16'' W x 25'' HCotton / polyesterMachine wash; hang dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials