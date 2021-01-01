From daniel wellington
Dish Rack Over Sink, Expandable Dish Drying Rack, Adjustable Dish Drainer On Counter with Utensil Silverware Storage Holder, Rustproof Stainless Steel
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Please check the size of dish rack and kitchen sink before you choose this product. SIZE- Outer - 14 3/4 L x 11 1/2 W x 3 3/4 H(Collapsed) and 21 inches Long (two handles fully Extended) to better fit your sink. With adjustable bars fits over the sink, on countertop or in the sink and takes up only a fraction of the space. UTENSIL HOLDER -Non slip extendable rubber arms keep the rack not fall down into the sink and four rubber-coated feet to protect your sink and counter from scratching perfectly. MUTIPLE FUNCTIONS - With slots, this in sink dish drainer can hold up 7 dishes. hold plates and cups, wash pots/pans/knives by hand, dry or rinsing vegetables and fruit. Separate compartments keep utensils neat and organized. RUSTPROOF - Food grade 304 stainless steel eliminates rust, corrosion, acids and alkali damages to ensure long lasting durability. 5 Years Manufacturers MANUFACTURE'S WARRANTY - We stand by the 24-hour Salt Te