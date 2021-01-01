Dish Drying Rack, Expandable Sink Drainer Rack Set In/Over Sink And On Counter With Sponge Holder And Dish Drying Mat For The Kitchen Counter

Our Dish Drying Rack Set keep your utensil in the kitchen more organized while maximizing kitchen storage space.This dish drying rack set includes 1 Sink Drainer Rack, 1 Dish Drying Mat, and 1 Sponge Holder.Dish Drying Rack can be expanded for use on the counter, in the sink, or over the sink.Dish Drying Mat can be placed under the drain basket to effectively collect water droplets and prevent wetting the countertop.Sponge Holder to stagnate the sponge in the air can give the sponge better Ventilate, quick-drying.