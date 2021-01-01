Disassembly And Assembly Of MDF Iron Side Table 37*20*54Cm Brown Table Top Black Spray On The Side

Cups, candles, magazines, and extra rolls of toiler paper will never pine for a place to call their own with this bath table. Handsome scroll work is the centerpiece of the black metal frame, whose legs feature non-mar feet to keep floors unscratched. At the bottom of the frame, a metal cage easily holds magazines or other toiletries, while above it, a removable rung holds two rolls of toilet paper. Meanwhile, the top of the table is a walnut-colored surface, which can hold items such as cups, candles and toothbrush holders. So what are you waiting for?