This striking, durable mat has thousands of coir bristles embedded in a rubber base that help capture and remove dirt and moisture from shoes. The nonskid rubber backing keeps the coir from shedding and keeps mat in place. These mats bravely stand up to any amount of foot traffic. Coir fiber is naturally mold and mildew resistant. These mats are made from renewable natural materials - coir and rubber and are environment friendly and biodegradable. Color: Tan Black Matt/Brush.