From 17 stories
Dirito 3-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet
Advertisement
If you prefer a rustic decor style, you'll love the look of this charming file cabinet. With a classic antique finish of antique nutmeg, it exudes old-world charm. Its metal drawer hardware boasts a gleaming chrome finish, adding a modern edge to its classic aesthetic. Complete with three convenient drawers, it includes a handy file cabinet that safely stores letter-size files. This cabinet is constructed with high-quality materials, adding strength, sturdiness, and sensibility.