Empire Art Direct Weimaraner Black and White Pet Paintings on Reverse Printed Glass Framed Dog Wall Art, 24" x 18" x 1", Ready to Hang

In this piece taken from Empire Art Direct’s Anodized Aluminum Art Glass collection, a Weimaraner is displayed in the white and black pet painting. EAD pioneered the development of tempered art glass panels four years ago and continues to expand on new generations utilizing this amazing technology. This iteration is now created by encasing our reverse printed glass in a strong gunmetal aluminum frame. The frame creates an aesthetic transition while still protecting and beautifying the central design of the artwork.