Empire Art Direct Water Lilly Pads 1 Hand Painted 3D Metal Wall Art, 48" x 36" x 2.4", Ready to Hang

Conjuring images of a backwoods pond on an overcast day, this Primo mixed media wall sculpture is a perfect complement to a forest or hunting motif. Water lily pads may also bring to mind a long ago fishing trip with your dad or grandfather, or just how great it was to be young. Bringing a love of traditional and industrial art together in one format, Primo can bring new interest to the most ordinary subjects. The water lily pads are a great addition to any art collection.