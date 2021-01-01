From empire art
Empire Art Direct Sunset Ground Hand Painted 3D Metal Wall Art, 30" x 40" x 2.0", Ready to Hang
This slightly haunting piece depicts a reddish forest, with iron sculpture used to add layers to the trees and create a feeling of depth. The forest seems to dare you to enter, with the rusty tones of autumn making the trees unwelcoming. There are many shades of brown and ochre in the boughs, which contrast with the bluish greys of the trunks. This interesting image is packed with details and yet still feels more than a little lonely.