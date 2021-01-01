Empire Art Direct Spot I Frameless Free Floating Tempered Glass Panel Graphic Wall Art, 38" x 38" x 0.2", Ready to Hang

1. This frameless, free-floating, reverse printed, tempered art glass translates to incredible wall art that can be hung on any wall. 2. Super high resolution HD printing is manufactured on the reverse side of the ultra white glass. 3. Featuring Crystallus? ultra white tempered glass that is designed to enhance depth and colors unlike conventional commercial glass. 4. Comes pre-installed with heavyweight steel hangers that makes it simple to hang on the wall with just two EZ Anchors and a drill that are commonly available at Lowes,Home Depot, or your local hardware store. 5. Comes with 2 pre-installed steel hangers for installation.