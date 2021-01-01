Empire Art Direct Radiant Blues 2 Frameless Free Floating Tempered Glass Panel Graphic Flower Wall Art, 48" x 32" x 0.2", Ready to Hang

Empire Art Direct’s collection of printed, frame-less, free floating, tempered glass was inspired by the French technique of Verre Eglomise in which artist's literally painted the back of clear glass. Because of this when viewed from the front, the painting is brought to life under the depth of the glass. In collaboration with Albert Koetsier, this beautiful piece displays an X-Ray image of Radiant Blues. 2 strong steel hangers are attached to the back of the product for quick and easy installation.