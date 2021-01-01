From empire art
Empire Art Direct Pets Rock Brothers Collectible Fine Bone China Mug 20 oz
These Pets Rock™ fine bone china coffee mugs give you the option to see the adorable pets you love dressed as celebrities on your mugs. Available with a variety of furry creatures to fit any animal lovers’ desires! What better way to start your morning than with a cup of Joe and your adorable Pets Rock™ buddy? The porcelain is milky white in color, beautiful in shape and comfortable in your hand.