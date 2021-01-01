Empire Art Direct Homage to Marilyn Dimensional Collage Framed Graphic Art Under Glass Wall Art, 25" x 25" x 1.4", Ready to Hang

Although Marilyn Monroe?s life may have been like a candle in the wind, her legacy in film and legend will live forever. Marilyn came to fame in the golden age of Hollywood, the 1950?s, and starred in such movies as ?Some Like it Hot,? ?Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,? and ?The Seven Year Itch.? Her grace and majesty is expertly captured by Alex Zeng in this stunning homage to Marilyn. This beautiful piece will look right at home in a collection of Hollywood memorabilia, as well as any modern art collection.