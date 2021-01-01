Empire Art Direct Early Spring 2 Print on Solid Wood Wall Art, 36" x 24", Ready to Hang

This piece shows a copse of trees growing next to bright water, a snapshot of a verdant spring day. The colours within range from bright blues to murky greens, so that this image is not just portraying vibrant life but also shadows and earthy ground. The image has the faded aspect of memory, but specks of bright flowers call forth new life and new adventures to be had by the river. Early Spring is printed on wooden planks, lending more natural texture to the image.