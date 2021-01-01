Empire Art Direct Dandelion Reverse Printed Tempered Glass with Silver Leaf Wall Art, 24" x 24" x 0.2", Ready to Hang

Empire Art brings to you a new collection of reverse printed, frameless, free floating tempered art glass, this time we've added silver squares in the background. By adding these 4" silver squares behind the artwork, the detail and elegance of this piece is enhanced while the quality of the piece remains incredible. This specific piece of black and white art displays a beautiful dandelion. 1 strong steel hangers are attached to the back of the mirror for quick and easy installation.