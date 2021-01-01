From focus industries
Direct Burial Electronic Transformer by Focus Industries - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (DB12LED10)
The Direct Burial Electronic Transformer from Focus Industries offers seamless voltage interaction with heavy-duty construction. The fiberglass reinforced composite piece is made to resist high temperatures of up to 130°C. A hub at the bottom is used for a line voltage input and feedthrough for low voltage output. It functions at 12- volt primary, 12.5v secondary and at 50/60hz standard. A magnetic circuit breaker maintains stability and long life for the transformer. Focus Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze