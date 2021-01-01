Empire Art Direct Bridge Hand Painted 3D Metal Wall Art, 32" x 48" x 2.4", Ready to Hang

Empire Art Direct and their exclusive artist Primo are proud to present this three-dimensional, iron, mixed media wall sculpture. These individual unique originals are hand painted and signed works of art that are renown for Primo's skills of manipulating iron into a textured work of art with extraordinary depth and skill. This 3D sculpture of the Golden Gate bridge can be presented outdoors if it is varnished every year, as it will take on a patina characteristic that is inherent in its presentation.