Diplomat Sleeper Sofa by Blu Dot - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (DP1-SLPSFA-TG)

Sofa by day, peace keeper by night. This warm and inviting Diplomat Sleeper Sofa flips forward to become a queen-sized sleeper at a moment's notice. The Diplomat Sleeper Sofa is supported by a warm walnut base. Available in a variety of upholstery color options. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Grey.