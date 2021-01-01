Dion 12 - Light Sputnik Sphere Chandelier

Defined by its distinctive sputnik design, this 12-light chandelier brings a splash of mid-century style and illumination to your space. This statement piece is made from metal and features a cluster of clear glass shades that take on a globe silhouette. This chandelier's matte black and antique gold finish allows it to blend in with a variety of color palettes, while its adjustable hanging rod lets you tweak its height to fit your space. This chandelier accommodates 12 candelabra-base 60W bulbs (not included). Plus, it's compatible with dimmer switches.