Dinosaur Hat, Diaper Cover & Boots
Dress your little one in rawr-ing fashion with Dinosaur Hat, Diaper Cover & Boots. This crocheted set features a navy and bright orange colored hat with spikes, a diaper cover with spikes and a button, and a pair of boots with claws. Use this get up for a photo shoot or Halloween costume. Your baby will look dino-mite! Details: Size: 0 - 6 Months Content: 100% Acrylic Care: Machine Wash, Cold, Like Colors; Tumble Dry, Low; Cool Iron, Reverse Side Only; Non-Chlorine Bleach When Needed. Box contains 1 hat, 1 diaper cover, and 1 pair of shoes.