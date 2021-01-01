'Dino IV' Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Bring the wild into your homePrinted on a 12 color giclee printer for a deep rich color gamutWire hanger for easy hangingThick 290 gsm cotton canvas will not sag or drapeStretched over a kiln dried - finger jointed frame that will not wrapPrinted on heavy museum grade canvasMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green/BeigeNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Tamara RobinsonStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Dino IVEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 20" W): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 23" W): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 28" W): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 20" W): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 23" W): 23Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 28" W): 28Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 23" W, 22" H x 28" W, 16" H x 20" W): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Manufacturer provides 1 year warranty Size: 16" H x 20" W