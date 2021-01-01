From rawr dinosaur designs
Rawr Dinosaur Designs Dino Bobasaurus T-rex Dinosaur Funny Boba bubble milk tea Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny family saurus matching designs for Bobasaurus for bubble tea fans whether it's classic milk tea, taro milk tea, jasmine tea. Ideal for Mother's day for someone that is sassy, sarcastic and appreciate good humor. Don't Mess With Bobasaurus You'll Get Jurasskicked. Proud,educated and strong woman 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only