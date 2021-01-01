From mikasa
Mikasa Dinnerware Sets - Parchment 40-Piece Dinnerware Set
Advertisement
Parchment 40-Piece Dinnerware Set. This set of simply elegant dinnerware decorates your table with classically stylish shapes whether you're entertaining a large party or coordinating your everyday meals.Includes eight dinner plates, eight salad plates, eight soup bowls, eight tea cups and eight tea saucers (40 pieces total)Dinner plates: 10.75'' diameterSalad plates: 8.5'' diameterSoup bowls: hold 12 oz.Tea cup: holds 8 oz.Saucer: 6.5'' diameter16.73'' W x 12.99'' H x 18.11'' DPorcelainDishwasher-safeImported