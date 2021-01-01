Elama's Naina 16 Piece Double Bowl Stoneware Dinnerware Set brings a truly stunning modern accent to your table with its unique pattern and texture. The high gloss finish of the inner areas of in this luxurious set along with a matte muted outer feel will tantalize your sense of touch while you savor your delicious fare. This set provides both harmony and contrast of the old world and the new with a subtle yet strong pattern and bold colors. Whether you are dining alone, or staging a luxurious night of glitz and glamour for guest, this set will add just the right touch of modern style. Elama Black Dinnerware | 849106199M