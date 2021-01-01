Dinner Party and Entertaining Cheese Board

Add natural tones and character to your dining table. Crafted from genuine natural slate, each piece in our collection has been hand cut for a unique finish, with a sleek, dark color that brings rich texture and warmth to shabby interiors alike. It’s ideal for serving bite-sized cakes at afternoon tea, or for serving appetizers at dinner parties. Keep it on the buffet table when hosting events, and let guests pick at delicious vol-au-vents or desserts. Or use it at Christmas dinner, to make this precious family occasion even more special. Size: 0.19" H x 11.8" W x 3.9" D