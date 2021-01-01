Dining Table With 4 Chairs,5 Piece Dining Set With Counter And Pub Height

DescriptionGather friends around for craft beer flights or simply take in a quick morning meal with this five-piece pub table set, perfect for casual occasions. Crafted from manufactured wood, this set is ideal for industrial and contemporary settings with its clean lines and neutral solid finishes. Each backless stool is founded atop four legs connected by supports, able to hold up to 250 lbs. each. Some assembly is required for this product.HighlightsEasy to storage.Save space.Made of Manufactured Wood.Advantages1. Decent Profits2. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate.3. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive. Weights & DimensionsTabletop Thickness1.57''Overall Table Weight68.2 lb.Table47.2'' L x 23.62'' W x 35.43'' HMaximum Seat Height - Floor to Seat23.62''Maximum Table Height - Top to Bottom35.43'' SpecificationsTable Shape RectangleRectangleTable Top MaterialManufactured WoodTop Material DetailsPineTable Base MaterialMetalBase Material DetailsIronSeating MaterialMetalWood Tone(Beige Color) Gray WoodTable Top ColorBeigeSeating ColorBeigeSeating Capacity4Weight Capacity250 PoundsTable Base TypeFour leg Table Top Color: Espresso