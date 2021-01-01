Dining Table 55.1'x27.6'x29.5' Solid Bleached Mango Wood Stylish Design for Kitchen Living Room and Office

This modern dining table will make a distinctive addition to your kitchen or dining room This dining table is made of solid mango wood that is applied to a bleached finish to give it a modern look Mango wood is stable, durable and beautiful, and the exquisite craft³manship adds to the table's spectacular retro style The dining table is fully handmade and each step of the process is carried out with the greatest care The steel legs along with the cross frame contributes to the sturdy construction