Dining Table Set 5 Piece, Tempered Glass Table and 4pcs Faux Leather Dinning Chairs

Description The Maynard 5 Piece Dining Set features a sleek glass tabletop sitting on a sturdy steel frame and four matching dining chairs. With an ultra-modern appearance, the set situates itself at the heart of your dining space with unmatched aesthetics and thoughtfully-designed details. The 8mm tempered glass provides supreme durability and creates a stunning light effect. Chairs are perfectly padded to give muscle-supporting comfort. All feet are capped to keep the floor from scratching. The Maynard 5 Piece Dining Set stands out with contemporary appeal. It is simple but stylish and captures the radiant warmth of a family dining space. Highlights Compact and Pratical-Practical and space-saving, perfect for small apartment, kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook or other limited spaces Sturdy and Durable- Glass Top Dining Table is constructed of rust-resistant, heavy-duty steel and have been powder coated to increase their life spans Overall dimensions- Tabel: 47.2'' L x 27.6'' W x 29.3'' H. Chair: 37.6'' H x 16.1'' W x 19.6'' D Advantages 1. Decent Profits 2. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate. 3. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive. Weights & Dimensions Table ： 47.2'' L x 27.6'' W x 29.3'' H Chair ： 37.6'' H x 16.1'' W x 19.6'' D Seat Back Height - Seat to Top of Back： 21.6'' Chair Seat Height – Floor to Seat ： 17.9'' Overall Chair Weight ： 8.27 lb. Tabletop Thickness ：0.31'' Overall Table Weight ： 51.7 lb. Specifications Table Mechanism ：Fixed Table Table Shape： Rectangular Table Top Material： Glass Top Material Details ：Glass Table Base Material ：Metal Seating Material ：Metal Seating Material Details ：Iron Upholstered Chair ：Yes Upholstery Material ：Faux leather Table Base Color： Black Seating Capacity： 4 Weight Capacity ：220 Pounds Table Base Type ：Four leg Water Resistant： Yes Upholstery Colo：r Black Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light diff