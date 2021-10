Dining Table Set 5 Piece, Tempered Glass Table and 4pcs Faux Leather Dinning Chairs

Description The Maynard 5 Piece Dining Set features a sleek glass tabletop sitting on a sturdy steel frame and four matching dining chairs. With an ultra-modern appearance, the set situates itself at the heart of your dining space with unmatched aesthetics and thoughtfully-designed details. The 8mm tempered glass provides supreme durability and creates a stunning light effect. Chairs are perfectly padded to give muscle-supporting comfort. All feet are capped to keep the floor from scratching. The Maynard 5 Piece Dining Set stands out with contemporary appeal. It is simple but stylish and captures the radiant warmth of a family dining space. Highlights Compact and Pratical-Practical and space-saving, perfect for small apartment, kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook or other limited spaces Sturdy and Durable- Glass Top Dining Table is constructed of rust-resistant, heavy-duty steel and have been powder coated to increase their life spans Overall dimensions- Tabel: 47.2'' L x 27.6'' W x 29.3'' H. Chair: 37.6'' H x 16.1'' W x 19.6'' D Advantages 1. Decent Profits 2. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate. 3. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive. Weights & Dimensions Table : 47.2'' L x 27.6'' W x 29.3'' H Chair : 37.6'' H x 16.1'' W x 19.6'' D Seat Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 21.6'' Chair Seat Height – Floor to Seat : 17.9'' Overall Chair Weight : 8.27 lb. Tabletop Thickness :0.31'' Overall Table Weight : 51.7 lb. Specifications Table Mechanism :Fixed Table Table Shape: Rectangular Table Top Material: Glass Top Material Details :Glass Table Base Material :Metal Seating Material :Metal Seating Material Details :Iron Upholstered Chair :Yes Upholstery Material :Faux leather Table Base Color: Black Seating Capacity: 4 Weight Capacity :220 Pounds Table Base Type :Four leg Water Resistant: Yes Upholstery Colo:r Black Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light diff