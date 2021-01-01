Dining Set
Description
Features:Comes with arm/armless chairsGenuine Glass Table Top With Stainless Steel Base/FrameStainless Steel Chair LegsTufted Buttoned Faux JewelsNumber of Items Included (Pieces Included: 9): 9Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: Upholstery Fill Material: Number of Items Included (Pieces Included: 7): 7Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: YesBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Table Top Material: GlassTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: SteelBase Material Details: Stainless SteelBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: UpholsterySeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: VelvetNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: ClearTable Base Color (Table Base Color: Gold): GoldTable Base Color (Table Base Color: Silver): SilverSeating Color (Chair Color: Navy Blue): Navy BlueSeating Color (Chair Color: Dark Gray): Dark GraySeating Color (Chair Color: White): WhiteSeating Color (Chair Color: Black): BlackSeating Color (Chair Color: Teal): TealBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity (Pieces Included: 7): 6Seating Capacity (Pieces Included: 9): 8Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 350Table Base Type: Double pedestalChair Back Style: Upholstered BackOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Seat Height: NoSwivel Seat: NoAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: