Merax Dining Room Set of 2, X-Back Wood Breakfast Nook Kitchen Side, Brown-2 Chairs

X Back Chairs: Built with a traditional cross back, this dining set provides a tasteful air of charm to your dining room. The refreshing brown color gives your space a minimalist aesthetic. Premium Construction: Built with solid rubberwood legs and MDF veneer for tops, this kitchen chair is designed to last for years. The combination of a finished brown coating is ideal for indoor modern feelings while creates a sturdy dining experience. Small Places Solution: Perfect size for your small studio apartment or a small dining room. They can be tucked underneath the standard height table for space-saving storage when not in use. Easy Assembly&Maintenance: Simple assembly required, all hardware and instructions included in the boxes. Just need 15 minutes with 4 hands. With its refined coating, just a damp cloth will make the set clean. Dimensions and Warranty: Dining Chair: 16.1x17.3x37.8inch(LXWXH); Seat Depth: 17.3inch; Seat to Floor: 17.7inch; Warm notice that 2 chairs in 1 box. 12-month warranty. Please feel free to contact us if any issues.