Dining Room, 3 Pieces Farmhouse Kitchen Table Set With Two Benches, Metal Frame And MDF Board, Modern Furniture For Home, Cafeteria, Apartment And Far

The tabletop is made of environmental particial board with perfect edge technology, well made and solid, waterproof and anti-scratch, very easy to clean. The legs are made of heavy duty powder coated thick steel, which ensures stability and durability.This table set includes one table and 2 Benches. There are ample spaces beneath the table for your legs and the benches can be tucked away neatly under the table when not in use, great space saver. Table Top Color: Brown