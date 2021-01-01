From fantastic
Fantastic Dining Collection Serving Fork | Silver | 1PC
Advertisement
PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 Silver Dining Collection Serving Fork MADE FOR YOU: These plastic utensils are simple and durable adding a new and simple vibes on your events. EVENT NECESSITY: Perfect for all occasions, events, parties, banquets, upscale catering and home. HIGH QUALITY: Made with a high quality plastic that is safe to use and durable DISPOSABLE SUPPLY: This disposable accessory will make your clean-up, hassle free after party use., Manufacturer: Fantastic